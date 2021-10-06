A 44-year-old woman with ties to North Liverpool is being sought for recall to prison.

Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for recall to prison.

Sarah Jane Jackson, 44, is wanted for violating her driver’s license requirements.

She had already served a prison sentence for stealing, according to Merseyside Police.

During the lockdown, a prolific burglar created a “trail of suffering” by ransacking residences.

Jackson has ties to Anfield, Walton, Kirkby, and the city center of Liverpool.

Her height is 5ft 4in, and she has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Jackson or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101 with the reference 21000638681.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.