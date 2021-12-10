A 44-year-old man’s body was discovered in the house.

Police have revealed that the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered in a residence in Bootle.

Merseyside Police has requested assistance in locating Paul Johnston’s family and friends, who died at his house on Marsh Lane.

After Mr Johnston, 44, was discovered dead, the Sefton Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate his family.

Mr Johnston’s death was not surrounded by any suspicious circumstances, according to Merseyside Police.

Andrea Walton can be reached at 0151 934 2410 or at [email protected] with any information.

