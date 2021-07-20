A 42-year-old man sleeps for 300 days a year and is fed and bathed by his family while he is sleeping.

For the past two decades, a 42-year-old man has suffered from a rare neurological disease that has caused him to sleep 300 days a year. Axis Hypersomnia is a medical ailment that he was diagnosed with 23 years ago.

Pukharam, from the Indian state of Rajasthan, owns a grocery store but is unable to lead a productive life, according to India Today.

It all began when Pukharam began nodding off at work. His sleep pattern would consist of 15 hours of sleep every day. By 2015, the sleep hours had lengthened, and the family had begun to take it seriously. They went to a doctor for help, which resulted to the diagnosis.

“At first, he would sleep for up to 7 days at a time. We sought medical aid because we were concerned, but his illness could not be remedied. His illness worsened with time, and his sleep times lengthened until he now sleeps for 20-25 days every month, according to a relative quoted in the paper.

Axis Hypersomnia is a sleep condition that causes daytime sleepiness and/or lengthy sleep hours (greater than 9-10 hours in a 24-hour period). This can be caused by sleep issues, a head injury, the use of certain drugs, depression, or other genetic factors, according to physicians. Axis Hypersomnia can also be caused by changes in the TNF-alpha protein in the brain.

His condition has deteriorated to the point where his family members must bathe and feed him while he is sleeping. Pukharam frequently loses track of how many days he has slept, and even while he is awake, he is exhausted and unable to be productive. Despite taking drugs, he still has severe headaches.

According to his relatives, specialists in India are unable to find a cure for his illness. His wife Lichmi Devi and mother Kanvari Devi, on the other hand, hope that he recovers quickly and resumes his normal life.

A similar incidence was recorded a few years ago in the United Kingdom.

Beth Goodier, from Stockport, has Kleine-Levin Syndrome, which causes her to sleep for up to 22 hours a day for weeks at a time. Kleine-Levin Syndrome, sometimes known as “sleeping beauty syndrome,” has no known cure, however those who are affected can gradually grow out of it.

Sharik Tovar, a Colombian youngster, has also been diagnosed with the illness, which causes her to go into long periods of slumber that might last days or weeks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.