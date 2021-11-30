A 40-year-old woman is accused of eloping with a 14-year-old boy; police demand the teen’s birth certificate.

Gujarat was the location of the occurrence. According to reports, the woman was married and had six children. While they were both working as laborers, she apparently “fell in love” with the minor boy.

According to Times Now News, the police have requested that the boy’s family provide his birth certificate so that the case can be filed against the woman under the laws of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO), if appropriate.

The event was discovered when the youngster’s family approached the authorities, saying the woman had abducted their little son, according to the investigating officer. He claimed that, as of 2021, the boy was 14 years old, according to another government-issued identity document presented by the child’s family.

“It’s been roughly a month after the incident occurred. The boy’s family went to Sukhsar police station to report that the woman had kidnapped their 14-year-old son. According to the boy’s Adhar card, which was given by his family, his year of birth is 2007, making him 14 years old. However, throughout the investigation, we came across one of his discussions with his father, in which he asserts that he is an adult who was born in 1997. We’ve requested that the boy’s family present his birth certificate so that we can determine whether the matter falls under the POCSO statute “N.P. Shelot, a police inspector, said The Indian Express.

The woman’s identify was not divulged by the authorities. After a failed monetary settlement between the two families, the boy’s relatives opted to call the cops, according to the official.

“Following the main inquiry and the recording of both families’ testimony, it appears that neither side is telling the truth… We learnt that they were negotiating a financial settlement, as is customary in this region to resolve problems between families whose members have eloped with… Their negotiations appear to have failed, and the boy’s family has chosen to file a complaint. We don’t know if the claimed kidnapping took place in Gandhinagar, where the boy’s family worked, or in Sukhsar or elsewhere, as the boy’s family alleges “Shehlot informed the news organization.

