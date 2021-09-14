A 40-year-old man died after police were alerted to his safety concerns.

From around 11.55 a.m. on Monday, September 13, Mount Pleasant Road in New Brighton, Wallasey, was sealed off by a number of police vehicles and two fire engines.

Following complaints that a man was threatening to kill himself, Merseyside Police were dispatched to apartments on the road.

Negotiators from the police department arrived on the scene and found the individual, who was seriously injured.

As the emergency services dealt with the event, the route was closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Mount Pleasant Road was closed from Rake Lane to the Quarry Park entrance, which was still available for pedestrians to go through.

While Sandrock Road remained available for traffic to be diverted down, police cordoned off Sandrock Close on both ends while they dealt with the problem.

A strong police escort transported the man to Aintree Hospital, where he eventually died.

His next of kin have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be performed to formally determine the cause of death, according to police.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by Merseyside Police because his death followed recent police contact.”

“We want to express our gratitude to the community for their patience as we dealt with the incident.”