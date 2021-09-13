A 4-year-old Texas girl with COVID died in her sleep, despite the fact that she had no pre-existing conditions.

Kali Cook, a 4-year-old Texas girl, is thought to have died of coronavirus, though the Galveston County Health District has yet to confirm this.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Karra Harwood’s infant appeared well on September 6, but got a fever later that day and died in her sleep in the early hours of September 7. Cook had no pre-existing conditions, according to Harwood of Fox8Live.

When the 4-year-old died, she tested positive for coronavirus, according to a medical examiner’s officer. Despite the fact that the child’s death was attributed to COVID, an investigation is still underway to determine the specific cause of death.

Galveston County Health District and Harwood have been approached for comment by this website.

Depending on the findings of the investigation, Cook could become the county’s youngest victim of the illness, which has claimed the life of 472 other people as of Monday, September 13.

Cook was a preschooler at K.E. Little Elementary School in Bacliff, Texas, but school officials acknowledged she was there on September 1 and that no coronavirus exposure or positivity had been reported.

In just five days, her mother’s GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses received more than $20,000 dollars.

“Our precious baby girl took her wings this morning,” reads a statement on the fundraising website penned by the family. God decided he needed another lovely angel on his side since her heart was too pure for this terrible earth. We’re all so devastated and lost, and we’re just trying to figure out how we’re going to get by without her light.”

Due of their own COVID-19 infections, Harwood and several other members of her family have been quarantined. According to Galveston News, the mother now regrets not getting immunized.

“I was one of the folks that was opposing, I was against it,” she stated. Now I wish I had never been.”

Cook was not eligible for vaccination because she was under the age of 12.

The abnormally young death comes amid a two-month spike in coronavirus diagnoses in Galveston County, which has been replicated across the United States.

Health officials continue to urge individuals to be vaccinated in order to help prevent the illness from spreading. 60.58 percent of Galveston residents are eligible.