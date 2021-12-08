A 4-year-old Iraqi girl has gone missing near the Belarusian border, while another migrant has been found dead.

According to a humanitarian organization, a 4-year-old Iraqi girl has gone missing in subzero temperatures near Poland’s border with Belarus. Her reported abduction came only one day after another migrant was discovered dead along the border, the latest victim of a migratory crisis that has coincided with tensions between the EU and Belarus.

The Border Group, a refugee and human rights organization, thinks that after Polish Border Guard officials pushed her parents back into Belarus, the young child was separated from her parents and went missing on the Polish side of the border. Poland’s Border Guard agency disputed the allegations, claiming that no families had been held.

After learning of the evidence submitted to the country’s human rights commissioner by campaigners, it stated that it had performed both ground and air searches to try to locate the youngster.

Belarus shares a border with Poland as well as the European Union. Since the summer, migrants and refugees have gathered at the border, hoping to cross into the EU, sparking a standoff between the travelers and Poland’s security forces.

Belarus has been accused by the EU of funneling migrants toward the border in order to destabilize the EU in punishment for sanctions imposed on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration, however he has disputed the charges.

Many people from the Middle East, including Iraqi Kurds, have taken advantage of what appeared to be a simple path to a better life in Western Europe, only to find their path blocked and experience severe hardship stranded in the border’s woodlands and bogs.

Airlines have ceased flying to Minsk, Belarus’ capital, from several areas in the Middle East, so the volume of migration is much smaller now than it was a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, some people are still attempting to cross the border into Poland from Belarus.

On Tuesday, police discovered a body in a forest near the village of Olchówka, according to police.

“A backpack and a Nigerian passport were found next to the body,” police reported on Twitter.

The tragedy brings the total number of individuals killed attempting to enter Poland from Belarus to above 15. Given the persons volunteers have encountered in the forest, human rights groups believe the number is certainly greater.

