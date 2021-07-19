A 4-year-old girl is raped by a man who lures her with ice cream and then leaves her bleeding.

A 28-year-old man is in jail for viciously rapping a 4-year-old girl after luring her into a remote location with the promise of ice cream.

According to The Indian Express, the terrible occurrence occurred last week in the Indian state of Maharastra.

The accused was a neighbor of the child’s family in the Saki Naka neighborhood, according to the police. After observing the girl playing alone near her house, he approached her. The man, who operates a nearby ice cream stand, offered to buy her some. The child had faith in him and accompanied him to the lonely spot.

“Because the victim knew the accused, she went with him,” a top Saki Naka police official told the news organization.

The man abandoned the child near her home after rapping her. The girl’s mother, who had discovered her daughter missing, had already begun looking for her. Despite the fact that the child had been found, the mother became ill and in excruciating pain. She was bleeding from her private areas, according to a second physical examination. After transporting her to the hospital, the mother approached the cops right away.

The officer said, “Her medical examination findings revealed that she was sexually assaulted.”

The girl, who told them about the incident, was questioned by hospital officials and the child’s mother. The accused was also identified by the child. The Saki Naka Police quickly dispatched a team to the accused’s apartment. He was found at home and was taken into custody right away.

According to police, the accused will be charged with rape and assault under the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

A similar event occurred a few months ago in Gujarat, India, when a 23-year-old man was jailed for rapping his neighbor’s 4-year-old daughter. When the accused saw the youngster outside playing with her sibling, he enticed her into his residence. The event was discovered after the child’s family began looking for him after he went missing. They subsequently discovered the girl inside the man’s house, sick and bleeding. The police were called, and the child was taken to the hospital right away. After rapping the youngster, the accused allegedly went to sleep. The suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime, according to police.