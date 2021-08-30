A 4-year-old child who was bitten by a deadly snake died within an hour and was buried by his family.

The event was reported on Sunday in the city of Kurukshetra in the state of Haryana. When the victim, named only by his first name Karan, was bitten by the reptile, he was inside his home. According to local media sources, the boy awoke in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and notified his parents that there was a snake slithering about the house.

“Around 2.30 a.m., the boy began complaining of stomach pain, itching, and other issues. He was sent to the hospital right away. The minor’s uncle told The Tribune that he died at 3.30 a.m.

The family members were fully ignorant that an extremely deadly snake was present in the house. According to The Times of India, the boy only had two or three markings on his feet that looked like mosquito bites. According to the study, the child’s body color was normal, with only a blue tint on the damaged foot.

The boy was transferred to a private hospital first, then to a city public hospital. Doctors claimed he was in severe condition and needed to be transferred to a separate facility for treatment. After complaining of stomach ache and irritation on his feet, the toddler died within an hour.

The family did not receive an autopsy after the child died to determine the cause of death. The body of the infant was later buried.

The snake that bit the child is thought to have been a very deadly Krait snake. From Pakistan to southern China and southward into Indonesia, these reptiles are typically found in Asian forests and agriculture. According to Britannica, they are members of the cobra family.

“In the event of snake bites, residents are encouraged to rush to the district civil hospital or the village-level community health clinics. The health department has anti-snake venom serum (ASVS) doses, and timing is vital in such rare occurrences, according to Kurukshetra chief medical officer Dr Sant Lal Verma, according to The Times of India.