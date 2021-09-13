A 4-year-old boy was discovered dead inside a Brooklyn apartment, and his mother accuses his stepfather of abusing him.

On Sunday morning, a 4-year-old child was discovered dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn. Police have taken the boy’s stepfather into jail for questioning.

According to the New York Post, the event was discovered when the child’s mother and neighbors hastily called down officers patrolling the area, claiming that the stepfather was abusing the youngster.

According to the New York Daily News, cops went to a neighbor’s apartment where the victim’s 6-year-old brother had fled before entering their flat.

According to reports, the boy told authorities that his stepfather was abusing his defenseless younger sibling.

Officers were subsequently dispatched to the victim’s apartment. They discovered the 27-year-old stepfather and the lifeless boy there. Officers administered CPR to the child before transporting him to a Brooklyn hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a New York City Police Department official.

Someone from the same home contacted 911 around the same time to report a guy attempting suicide, according to reports. Officers discovered that the stepfather was unharmed. He was then arrested and put into custody.

The individual, whose identity has not been released, was escorted to PSA 1, a police precinct in the region dedicated to public housing, to be questioned. There were no charges filed right away.

A police official added, “The investigation will discover how this youngster died and what the stepfather’s [potential]role was in it.”

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the boy’s official cause of death.

Neighbors said they heard “a lot of yelling” coming from the building.

“He can’t breathe, he can’t breathe,” I overheard. I was sleeping, and I was terrified to walk out and see what was going on,” a neighbor, Hinda, told the New York Daily News.

She said, “A woman was screaming, and a man was shouting.” “There were quite a few people.”

In connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old baby, a 23-year-old man was arrested in New York City last week on murder and sexual abuse charges. Following allegations of an unresponsive youngster in the bedroom, police responded at an apartment in the Claremont Village district of the Bronx. The toddler was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead later. According to reports, Keishawn Gordon, who shared an apartment with the toddler’s mother, hit the youngster, shattering his ribs and lacerating his liver.