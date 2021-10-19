A 4-year-old boy miraculously survives a 70-foot cliff fall.

The survival of a 4-year-old who fell from a 70-foot cliff was described as “nothing short of a miracle” by a Kentucky rescue team.

The boy was hiking with his parents in Red River Gorge when he slipped away and plummeted down the cliff, according to a post on the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team’s Facebook page last Friday. He suffered some wounds and bruises as a result of the accident, but he was generally unharmed.

“During the fall, the boy hit many ledges and met steep drops of 30 feet, dropping a total of 70 feet,” according to the article.

The boy’s father scrambled down the cliff wall to reach his son right away. The father had begun walking back down the hill and toward a road by the time the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which is entirely made up of volunteers, was notified. By the time they reached the roadway, team members had met with the father and son, according to the post.

The rescue mission lasted roughly 15 to 20 minutes, according to Drew Stevens, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team’s public information officer and one of the mission’s rescuers.

“Incredibly, despite the boy appeared to be scratched and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise [OK],” the Facebook post stated. “He was gregarious and enthusiastic about [superheroes]. He was the only [superhero]present.” The kid was inspected by local emergency medical personnel before being released to his parents.

According to Stevens, the squad responds to rescue calls in that region on a regular basis. Lost hikers, injuries, and flooding or swift water situations are among the calls. Hikers frequently fall from cliffs, and many of them suffer catastrophic injuries or even die as a result.

“Cliff falls can often be fatal,” Stevens explained. “The crew also helps persons who have been seriously hurt and have fractured bones. I’ve been on a mission where a fall left someone disabled. People are frequently seriously hurt.” He went on to say that when the crew received the call, they were shocked. This is a condensed version of the information.