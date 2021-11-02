A 4-year-old boy died after his oxygen supply was allegedly cut off by hospital staff.

A 4-year-old youngster was being treated for lung disease when his oxygen supply was allegedly cut off by a medical employee. The hospital personnel was enraged, according to the child’s parents, since they refused to pay him a bribe.

The New Indian Express stated that Mohammad Khaja, a resident of Hyderabad in southern India, was hospitalized to the Niloufer Hospital on Wednesday after getting pneumonia. Three days later, the kid died.

Mohammed Azam, his father, claims that a hospital staff named Subhash approached the family and demanded INR 100 ($1.35).

“He (Khaja) was desperate for oxygen. Subhash, the ward boy, requested INR 100 to attach the supply lines to his bed. He simply walked out of the ward when we refused to pay him “The New Indian Express cited Azam as an example.

The child passed away a few minutes later. According to accounts, Subhash allegedly took the boy’s oxygen supply and delivered it to another patient who agreed to give him the money.

Soon after the infant died, the family staged a protest in front of the hospital.

Following this, Subhash, an outsourced employee, was fired from his job.

The hospital, on the other hand, rejected the child’s death due to a lack of oxygen and said the family’s claims were suspect because they had not yet filed a police complaint. A senior hospital official, Dr. V Muralikrishna, said the employee had been suspended for seeking a bribe and that an investigation was underway.

For a little sum of INR 100, no one would refuse oxygen to a child, according to the doctor. “The charge could have been made out of exasperation by the boy’s parents. There were 700 oxygen lines in the hospital, and there was no scarcity of oxygen “He went on to say that the youngster had Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is a rare condition. After acquiring pneumonia, he had trouble breathing.

In a recent instance in India, a 17-year-old child said that his mother died after some police officers forcibly removed her oxygen cylinder to deliver to an influential person. The woman was having COVID-19 treatment.