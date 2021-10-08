A 4-inch piece of cement was removed from a man’s heart by doctors.

Doctors discovered a piece of cement measuring 4 inches, or 10 cm, in the heart of a 56-year-old man who had been having chest pain and difficulties breathing for two days.

The man underwent kyphoplasty, a minimally invasive surgery, to treat a spinal compression fracture the week before, according to a research published in The New England Journal of Medicine on October 2.

Doctors discovered “an intracardiac foreign body” after an examination, according to the article.

The report stated, “The patient underwent emergency cardiothoracic surgery.”

It went on to say that doctors discovered a piece of cement embolism that had punctured the man’s heart and right lung as a result of his kyphoplasty treatment.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, kyphoplasty involves injecting a specific type of cement into an individual’s vertebrae and using a balloon-like device to make space for the therapy. Doctors may propose this surgery for cancer-affected vertebrae or specific spinal fractures.

The treatment is not without hazards, one of which the man was exposed to.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported, “Cement embolism is a well-known consequence of kyphoplasty; the cement can leak into the venous system, solidify, and embolize.”

Infection, bleeding, and greater back discomfort are among the other dangers listed by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, kyphoplasty is generally safe, with fewer than 2% of persons experiencing complications.

Doctors were eventually able to remove the fragment of cement and restore the wounded man’s heart. The individual had no postoperative issues, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, and he has nearly recovered one month following the treatment.

This isn’t the first time physicians have had to extract a foreign object from a patient recently.

Doctors in Lithuania recently removed metal objects from a man’s stomach, according to the Washington Newsday. They discovered screws, nails, and knives, all weighing around one kilogram, or slightly more than two pounds.

According to BBC News, after stopping drinking, the man began chewing metal objects for a month. He started having terrible abdominal pain, and a scan indicated that he had metal objects in his stomach. This is a condensed version of the information.