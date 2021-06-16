A 39-year-old woman has been missing in St Helens for over a week.

A 39-year-old woman from St Helens has been missing for a week, prompting police to launch an investigation. Kelly Duckworth was last seen at 4.10 p.m. on Monday, June 7 on Marshalls Cross Road in St Helens. Kelly was last seen wearing a white top, blue tracksuit bottoms, and trainers when she vanished.

She frequents St Helens and Knowsley, as well as North Wales and Blackpool.

Merseyside Police is now seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. “We are appealing for help in finding a 39-year-old woman who is missing in the St Helens area,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said in a statement today. “Kelly Duckworth was last seen at 4 p.m. on Marshalls Cross Road.”

On Monday, June 7th, at 10 p.m.

“She is described as a white female who stands 5ft 5in tall, has a slim build, and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

“She was last seen wearing a white top, blue tracksuit bottoms, and trainers, and carrying a bag when she was last seen.”

“She is known to frequent St Helens, Knowsley, North Wales, and Blackpool. ”

Anyone who has seen Kelly or knows where she is is asked to contact @missingpeople on 116 000 or DM @MerPolCC.