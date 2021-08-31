A 38-year-old man has been charged after drugs and cash were discovered inside his car.

Sam Walker has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cannabis, possession of counterfeit cash, and driving while disqualified following his arrest on Sunday, August 29.

After being stopped driving a car on Chester Road in Runcorn, the 38-year-old was apprehended.

Officers then confiscated drugs and cash from the vehicle he was driving.

“Police have charged a 38-year-old man with narcotics offences,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Warrington Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 31.

