A 38-year-old man from Merseyside is wanted for stalking and harassment.

A 38-year-old Merseyside man is wanted on suspicion of stalking, harassment, and criminal damage.

John Pennington, who has ties to Birkenhead and Liverpool’s Knotty Ash neighborhood, as well as Preston, Penwortham, and Bolton, is being sought by Lancashire Police.

Pennington is described as being between 5ft 11 and 6ft tall, with a stocky body, blue eyes, and dark blonde hair that is trimmed short.

Lancashire Police issued a public plea, along with a photo of Pennington, asking the public to contact them with any sightings.

“If the public sees Pennington, they should not approach him but rather call police on 999 and reference log 1125 from June 24.

“Call 101 and ask for Lancashire Police for non-immediate sightings.”