A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a Northern Ireland glamping site.

Following the death of the 37-year-old woman on Monday evening near Limavady in Co Londonderry, the male, 53, was detained on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell of the PSNI stated: “Just after 8.20 p.m. on Monday, we got word that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

“Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, but the woman was regrettably pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old at the time.

“Following that, a 53-year-old guy was detained on suspicion of her murder, and he is still in custody this morning.

“While our investigations are still ongoing, I can confirm that both the victim and the individual apprehended were vacationers.

“In respect to this unfortunate death, we are not seeking for anyone else.”

A male in his 50s was injured in the incident, according to police.

Cara Hunter, a member of the SDLP, said: “Unfortunately, a 37-year-old woman was murdered late yesterday night. It was two vacationers, according to authorities. This is a tragic and heartbreaking occurrence.

“I’ve spoken with locals who have expressed their condolences to the family, and it’s heartbreaking because this is such a lovely, welcoming place.

“Every year, we receive hundreds of people, and something like this has never happened before. Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends.

“This is a close-knit community, a farming community, with a large number of visitors. This is completely unexpected and shocking.”

Gregory Campbell, DUP MP for East Londonderry: “It is a highly popular picturesque tourist attraction. It connects the northwestern part of the country with the Causeway Coastal Road. This is used by a large number of tourists and day trippers.

“It looks that a catastrophe has occurred in which one person has died. We’d like to express our condolences to the family.

“They were, I believe, visitors to the area. The police are currently attempting to reach family members at this time. Everyone will be in a state of mourning. The summary comes to a close.