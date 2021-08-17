A 37-year-old man is wanted for a violent attack.

Officers are requesting that anybody who sees or knows anything about Andrew Potter contact them right away.

“Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault in Lymm,” a Cheshire police spokeswoman said.

“Andrew Potter has ties to Lymm, Warrington, and Altrincham,” says the author.

“Potter is 5′ 10″ tall and white. His body is stocky, and he has brown eyes and brown hair.

“Anyone who sees Potter or knows where he is is requested to contact Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101 and quote IML 1041384.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.”