A 37-year-old man died after discovering a blister on his leg.

When a 37-year-old guy fell into a lake and sliced his leg, he died.

Ben Smith-Crallan, a Southport resident, died in June 2018 after falling into the lake at Churchtown Botanic Gardens. He cut his leg and felt unwell fast.

Ben acquired a rare bacterial infection called Necrotising Fasciitis as a result of the injury (NF).

After forgetting what day of the week it was, a 31-year-old woman was ordered to go to A&E.

Ben developed a blister on his leg as a result of the infection, which progressed to the point that he was placed in a coma.

Before succumbing to the infection, the 37-year-old had to have his leg amputated.

“If railings had been in place surrounding the lake when Ben fell in, my son would not have died,” Ben’s father, Peter Smith-Crallan, stated. What happened to Ben would not have happened if he hadn’t been there.

“Why haven’t railings been installed before now?”

“I don’t want to see what happened to Ben’s family happen to any other family.

“Railings should be installed around the lake, and water samples should be taken on a regular basis. The water is so awful in there that drowning would be the least of your concerns.

“The lake needs to be cleaned and water aeration fountains installed.

“It’s been 40 years since that water has been touched.

“How many people go to that park every year?” says the narrator. 100,000? You can’t put their safety in jeopardy.”

Ben mistook the infection for gout when he went to see his doctor, according to Peter.

“I took Ben to the Roe Lane GP Surgery in Southport a few days later,” he added. His leg was covered in large blisters. I didn’t believe there was anything substantially wrong.

“I left him off there and promised to pick him up after his appointment,” says the driver.

“However, the next time I saw him, he was in a hospital bed, surrounded by 15 tubes.”

Peter and his family are now pushing as many people as possible to join the Make A Change For Ben campaign, which wants the lake cleaned and safety features like water aeration fountains built.

Ben’s best buddy David Rawsthorne started the organization, which has already gathered over 4,000 supporters on Facebook and attracted nine celebrities. “The summary has come to an end.”