A 35-year-old man was discovered with bomb-making and terrorist-related instructions.

A Merseyside man was discovered in possession of a document used by terrorists to carry out attacks.

According to the BBC, Scott Gary Mason from Rainhill in St Helens appeared at the Old Bailey from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

On or before October 6, the 35-year-old was accused with possessing a document for terrorist activities.

EncroChat catches up with the ‘Liverpool Mafia’ Warren left behind as he prepares for his release.

Mason admitted to holding an electronic copy of the Anarchist Cookbook, a manual that offers directions on how to construct bombs and plan terrorist attacks.

On January 14, he will be sentenced.

In light of the discovery, Mr Justice Sweeney ordered a pre-sentence report to look into the matter of Mason’s threat.

In addition, he was remanded in jail.

Possession of the book, while not strictly illegal, has frequently been used as evidence in terrorism investigations in the United Kingdom.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.