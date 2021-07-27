A 33-year-old New Orleans woman died after being diagnosed with COVID despite being fully vaccinated.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, a 33-year-old woman from New Orleans died on Sunday despite being fully vaccinated.

Angelle Mosely was deemed a breakthrough case, accounting for less than 10% of COVID deaths last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Angelle’s mother, Tara Mosely, told WDSU, an NBC affiliate in New Orleans, “She said ‘I know I don’t have COVID.'” I can still smell and taste things. I’m also vaccinated.’ But it turned out she had it when she got to the hospital.”

Angelle became ill on Thursday and went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to WDSU. She was eventually released, but she was back in the hospital by the weekend.

Tara recalls her neighbor bringing her to her at 2 or 3 a.m. “They will keep me since I have pneumonia and a high fever,” she explained.

Angelle was the owner of Brave Beautique in New Orleans, a boutique that specialized in plus-size clothes.

According to WDSU, the Mosely family continues to encourage others to wear masks and be vaccinated, as well as live a healthy lifestyle.

“One of the things that contributed to her death, Angelle was enormous for her age,” Tara stated. She was overweight. This is the version that is currently available. It is demonstrating to us that it is quite serious. This was shown in the life of my own child.”

Angelle isn’t the only individual who has died after contracting COVID-19 while being completely vaccinated.

According to local officials, a 65-year-old lady from Napa County, Calif., died from COVID-19 in June despite being properly vaccinated. She had underlying medical concerns and died from viral complications following a lengthy hospital stay, according to KPIX, a CBS affiliate in San Francisco.

The woman’s death is thought to be the first COVID fatality of a fully vaccinated person. She tested positive for the British strain, which causes more severe disease and is more easily transmitted.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but this does not decrease the urgency and necessity of getting vaccinated, especially as additional variant strains emerge,” Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer, stated at the time in a statement obtained by KPIX.

“Vaccines offer excellent protection against virus-related death and sickness, and all citizens should continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” she added.