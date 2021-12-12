A 32-year sentence has been handed down to a man who blackmailed women into abusing their siblings and children.

After blackmailing victims into committing child sex abuse, a 26-year-old man in England was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Friday.

According to the BBC, Abdul Elahi, formerly of Birmingham’s Sparkhill, targeted nearly 2,000 victims from more than 30 nations to collect images of horrible sexual practices and sell them to pedophiles. He blackmailed some of the women he targeted into abusing their siblings or children.

Elahi admitted to 158 charges involving 72 victims and was sentenced to a life sentence as a sex offender.

Once he is released, he will be subject to an eight-year extension to his standard license duration.

Elahi was described as being in a “league of his own” in terms of the scope of his offences during his sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard that over 67,000 indecent photos of youngsters had been discovered from hard drives.

According to the National Crime Agency, his victims ranged in age from 8-month-old babies to adults (NCA).

On sugar daddy websites, Elahi would appear as a wealthy stockbroker. He preyed on individuals in need of money or who were too young to be on the sites legally, offering to pay off obligations with Bitcoin.

His victims were blackmailed into abusing themselves, their siblings, and their children. He’d then sell the material in the form of “box sets” to other pedophiles. Elahi would entice his victims into submitting naked or half dressed photographs by offering them thousands of dollars in exchange.

To persuade victims to give more photos, the 26-year-old threatened to reveal the images he possessed to the victims’ relatives and friends.

According to Sky News, Elahi is thought to have gained more than £25,000 ($33,000) from the sale of the photographs.

Elahi was called by Judge Sarah Buckingham as the “worst form of predatory offender ever identified thus far.”

During the sentencing, the court noted, “There is no conceivable method of tracing and removing all of the content you have spread online, inflicting continued misery to your victims.” “The heinous nature of your acts necessitates an extraordinarily long sentence for the public’s safety.”