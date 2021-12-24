A 31-year-old Brooklyn teacher has been arrested on suspicion of kissing and touching a former student.

A former student accused a 31-year-old New York City instructor of kissing and sexually groping her, and he was arrested.

Steven Perez was detained in Brooklyn at 11:19 a.m. on Thursday. According to the New York Daily News, he has been charged with child endangerment and harassment. According to the victim, the assault went on for four years.

The student, now 19, came forward to police, stating that she was abused while she was a student of his. According to investigators, the event occurred between 2017 and June at Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge.

Perez allegedly kissed the adolescent when she was only 15 years old. Perez allegedly grabbed the teen’s waist and stroked her tummy and thighs around the same time in another incident. His student is no longer the victim.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education issued a statement after the incident was made public. Perez was reassigned from the school as the department goes through “the required procedures” to fire him, according to the letter.

“Our children’ safety is our first priority, and we are fully cooperating with the police department to aid with the investigation,” the spokeswoman stated.

According to rumors, Perez would be arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Several occurrences of this nature have been recorded in New York schools in the last year. A Brooklyn teacher was arrested a month ago for reportedly kissing a 13-year-old kid on the lips in class. Michael D’Anna, 41, is accused of kissing a pupil at school, leading a stunned assistant administrator to call the cops right away.

D’Anna, a tenured teacher, was accused with child sexual abuse and was fired from her job.

Another teacher in a New York school was accused of touching a pupil last week. Last Monday, Miguel Semidey, 42, was arrested on allegations of forceful touching, sexual assault, and acting in a child-abusing way.

Last Thursday, the victim, a Williamsburg Prep High student, walked into a police station and informed officers that Semidey had grabbed her chest. The next day, he was arrested outside of the school grounds.