A $300,000 lottery jackpot was won by a woman who had a dream about winning the lottery.

A Michigan lady who dreamed of winning $25,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket discovered that reality is far sweeter. She was the lucky winner of a $300,000 jackpot.

A Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Citgo station on West D Avenue was brought by the winner from Kalamazoo County. The style of the ticket had a special meaning for her, she said Michigan Lottery officials.

“I had a dream years ago that I won $25,000 playing Cashword,” the 46-year-old winner, who requested anonymity, told Michigan Lottery. “I never imagined I’d hit it big like this, but it’s a fantastic feeling!” The woman’s Cashword Multiplier was released in June of this year. According to the Michigan Lottery, the game’s players have altogether earned more than $15 million. Prizes range from $5 to $300,000 for the grand prize winner.

“I don’t know anyone who has ever won a large lottery prize, so I never believed it could happen. I’m so pleased I was mistaken! “MLive reported on what the woman stated.

She picked up her prize money from the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently. The woman stated that she intends to utilize the remaining funds to purchase a new home for herself and invest the rest.

Wolverine FLL Club, a four-member lottery club, won the third-largest lottery jackpot in US history, $1.05 billion, earlier this year. A one-time payment of $776 million was given to the winners. It’s the biggest Mega Millions or Powerball prize ever won by the Michigan Lottery.

“This type of money will have a long-term impact on the families of our club members. We intend to remain modest and give back to the community in southeast Michigan “MLive spoke with Kurt D. Panouses, a member of the winning team. After paying federal taxes, the club received $557 million in total.

An Australian guy claimed earlier this month that he had experienced a “vivid dream” with jackpot winning numbers years ago. He won $3.4 million using numbers, which convinced him of the existence of precognition.