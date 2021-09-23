A 300-pound stingray attacks a Rhode Island fisherman, leaving him in critical condition.

After a hazardous brush with a 300-pound stingray while fishing off the coast of Montauk, New York, a Rhode Island fisherman ended up in critical condition.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, James McKenna was onboard the commercial boat Shelby Ann, out of Point Judith, when the stingray’s barbs struck him below the knee, putting him in excruciating pain and shock, according to media site WJAR.

The boat’s crew quickly notified the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard dispatched a crew to assess the man after discovering he was showing indications of shock, and determined he needed to be medevaced off the boat.

The US Coast Guard’s Lt. Junior Andrew Doyle informed WJAR that a 300-pound stingray stung this man in the leg and that he need emergency treatment. By 9 p.m., a medevac crew from Massachusetts had arrived, along with another crew from New York.

This was an unusual situation, according to Doyle, and the crew had to work hard to position the medevac so that a rescue swimmer and a stretcher could be sent down.

“We get a stingray-damaged fisherman, who may have been harmed by a piece of fishing gear, a medical problem, or something else. He went on to say, “This was an unusual case.”

Despite the fact that the hoist was not what they were used to, they made it work and safely secured McKenna, according to a video published by the US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

“They had removed it before we arrived, but it had left a considerable part stuck in his leg,” Doyle explained. “We took it to the hospital with us so the doctors, nurses, and physicians could assess how terrible the damage was and what they needed to do with it,” he continued.

McKenna, thankfully, survived and was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Providence Journal.

He does, however, face a lengthy road to recovery. McKenna, on the other hand, was grateful to be alive and claimed he owed a debt of appreciation to everyone involved in his rescue.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to deliver this level of service. It’s a true honor and humbling experience, especially in light of the footage,” Doyle continued.