A 30-year-old man drowns after being swept out to sea off the Wirral coast.

A man in his thirties has died after being swept away by a strong current off the Wirral coast at the weekend.

Merseyside Police said the Coastguard was notified on Saturday, June 12 of a man who had fallen from his kayak in Caldy.

West Kirby RNLI stated that their crew was launched within ten minutes and requested the launch of Hoylake RNLI’s hovercraft and the HM Coastguard helicopter after discovering an empty kayak.

They stated as follows: “West Kirby Lifeboat launched a search pattern from the opening of the estuary near to Hilbre Island, as did Hoylake RNLI’s hovercraft.

“Flint RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was also deployed, and a search of the estuary’s Welsh side was conducted.

“West Kirby’s BV206 tractor searched the waterline alongside a search of the shoreline by local HM Coastguard units.”

Another kayaker who was also in the water made a successful unassisted return to land.

The second person was spotted and quickly taken to a hospital in Liverpool by an HM Coastguard aircraft, police said.

He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that Merseyside Police were called to the death on Saturday 12 June of a man in his 30s who was retrieved from the water off the coast of Caldy.

“Around 5 p.m., the Coastguard advised us that a guy had fallen from his kayak into the river and been taken away by the current.

“The Coastguard rescued the man and helicoptered him to the hospital. Regrettably, he was proclaimed dead shortly afterwards.

“The deceased man’s next of kin have been notified.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”