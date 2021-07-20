A 30-strong ‘rowdy’ mob refuses to leave. Toby Carvery is a character in the film Toby Carvery

After refusing to leave a Toby Carvery, a ‘rowdy’ gang of 30 people triggered a heavy police presence.

On Tuesday, July 20, at 4.30 p.m., Merseyside Police were dispatched to the carvery on Aigburth Road in Liverpool.

The contact to the emergency services was reportedly initiated by a gathering of roughly 25 to 30 persons who refused to leave.

At least seven automobiles were there when police arrived, according to photos taken at the scene.

“A large gathering of males and females were being disruptive and refusing to leave,” a Merseyside Police Force Incident Manager said.

“Police were called, but no offenses were found. At 5.30 p.m., the group was moved on.”

