A 3-year-old ‘happy and healthy’ girl dies in her sleep.

A “happy and healthy” young girl died unexpectedly in her sleep “without warning.”

Annayah Rosa Balmer, a three-year-old daughter of Talya White of Bootle, died abruptly in her sleep on April 16.

Annayah was described as an active little girl who loved to sing, especially Harry Styles songs, by the 24-year-old, who said the family is still waiting to learn the cause of death.

“Annayah was a fine, happy, healthy little child and on the Thursday she went asleep peacefully,” Talya told The Washington Newsday.

“We still don’t know what caused the problem, and we’re waiting for a response, which they stated may take up to six months.

“She was such a huge Harry Styles fan that she knew every song and every phrase.

“Annayah adored her singing, no matter what music she was listening to.

“When we were in the car and songs came on the radio, she recognized them right immediately – she was like a jukebox.”

Annayah was also a great Liverpool FC fan, with Mohamed Salah as her favorite player, according to the grieving mother.

“She didn’t act three, she acted approximately 33,” she continued.

“Annayah was always on top of things and enjoyed being outside, going to the park, and climbing.

“She was a huge fan of Frozen, and she adored the movies.

“She was as pure as gold, a true angel child.

“Annayah adored football, Liverpool, Klopp, and her favorite player was Mo Salah.”

Talya now has one request for her daughter, which she hopes Harry Styles can grant.

Annayah would have turned four on October 8, and the family is hoping Harry Styles will answer with a birthday wish for the little girl in time for a charity night they are hosting for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s bereavement center.

Talya is hoping that a video of Annayah singing One Direction’s “Adore You” would go viral and that the singer will watch it.

“It’s Annayah’s fourth birthday on October 8, so we’re throwing a fourth birthday party and a charity night to raise money for the grief center at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital,” she told The Washington Newsday.

