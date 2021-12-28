A 3-year-old girl undergoes life-saving surgery after being diagnosed with a rare ‘Laughter Disorder.’

A 3-year-old child with a rare disease that causes uncontrollable laughter has received life-saving surgery.

The girl, Grace, from Hyderabad, India, was admitted to the hospital after her parents discovered she was “suffering” from regular fits of uncontrollable laughter, according to News 18.

The incidents would happen for no apparent reason.

Despite the fact that the youngster was transferred to multiple hospitals, none of the doctors who saw her were able to diagnose her illness. Grace’s parents sought help from specialists at Kamineni Hospital, who diagnosed her with gelastic seizures, according to a report by APN News.

Gelastic seizures, which affect one out of every 200,000 children, are most commonly caused by a single tumor in the hypothalamus and can occur at any moment during the patient’s life. However, they are most common in children under the age of four.

They usually start out as spontaneous bursts of laughing and can sound like coughing, barking, sobbing, or cooing. The laughter is usually not pleasant, but it has a flat and humorless feel to it.

Grace had a sub-centimeter lesion in the hypothalamus, according to additional examinations. She was put on anti-seizure medicine right away. Though she used to have seizures once a month, the frequency increased to five to six times per day, lasting up to a minute.

Grace had MRI brain plain and contrast imaging in a high-end 3T MRI. The results revealed a significant lesion spreading from the hypothalamus, causing compression of key arteries and nerves, explaining her left-eye squint.

Following that, surgery was performed.

“The illness, the rarity of the disease, the need for surgery, and the risks involved have all been conveyed to the child’s parents. Other therapy options were provided to the parents. The child was brought for craniotomy and tumor removal after extensive counseling. The number of seizures has decreased dramatically since surgery “Dr. Ramesh, a neurosurgeon, explained the situation.

