A 3-year-old girl is accused of being sexually assaulted at a Disney Cruise Daycare, prompting her parents to file a $20 million lawsuit.

After their daughter was sexually abused while onboard a seven-day cruise in January 2020, Vermont parents have filed a $20 million lawsuit against Disney Cruise Lines, alleging carelessness on the part of the employees.

The child’s parents, identified by the court as John and Jane Doe, claim that the cruise crew did nothing to help the girl, R.V., who was pushed down and sexually molested by an older youngster, according to court filings. According to Law & Crime, the event occurred inside the Disney Fantasy’s daycare center.

The family boarded the ship from Florida on January 4, 2020, and their youngster spent several days at the onboard daycare facility “Oceaneer Club.” R.V. was delivered to the facility on Jan. 9, 2020, which served youngsters of various ages. According to the family’s lawyers, an older child around the age of ten confined R.V. and sexually molested her.

The family claims that the abuse lasted many minutes and that Disney counselors and staff members entered the room “but failed to recognize” and halt the assault. They also say that the assault was captured on surveillance video. The parents’ knowledge of the alleged mistreatment was not explained in court filings.

“The victim was virtually detained for nearly 20 minutes while she was sexually raped, although she was under the direct ‘supervision’ of Disney employees whose sole responsibility is to supervise these children,” according to the lawsuit.

The victim’s parents also alleged that the facility’s employees were “insufficiently fit, trained, skilled, or licensed to work un a child care program.” They said that their child’s experience was not unusual, and that similar situations had occurred on cruise ships before.

The girl’s parents stated, “Disney fails to take appropriate procedures or offer adequate supervision to prevent such occurrences, and fails to notify its passengers of the growing pandemic of sexual assaults at sea.”

The complaint has gotten a response from Disney. “This complaint is completely without merit,” a corporate spokeswoman told Law & Crime. The first accusations made by the plaintiffs were reported to the FBI, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigated them and found them to be false.”

“Now the plaintiffs are claiming that another young female youngster acted inappropriately with their child, which is also untrue. This case will be forcefully defended by us. Brief News from Washington Newsday.