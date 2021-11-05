A 3-year-old child is said to have died at home after ingesting firecrackers.

According to his relatives, a 3-year-old boy in India died after allegedly swallowing fire crackers.

The crackers were purchased by the child’s father for exploding during the Diwali celebration, but the boy apparently ate them by accident, according to media outlet DeshGujarat. The actual cause of death, however, has yet to be determined by officials.

The kid had complained of health problems three days before his death, including fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to The Times of India.

He was rushed to a hospital in Surat, Gujarat’s westernmost city, on Wednesday. Later, the doctors at the hospital confirmed him dead.

A fire cracker was discovered in the boy’s vomit, leading family members to suspect he swallowed the “pop-pop.” The precise day on which the youngster swallowed the cracker is unknown.

The body of the youngster has been sent for an autopsy, according to the police. Doctors have taken samples to figure out what caused the child’s serious health problems.

“It’s still unclear whether the youngster died as a result of ingesting a cracker.” Only the results of a chemical analysis will reveal the exact cause,” a local police officer told The Times of India.

Shaurya, the victim’s first name, lived with his father, mother, and a 2-year-old brother. Authorities have not confirmed whether or whether a complaint has been made in relation to the event.

A 3-year-old child survived after swallowing a roughly 2-inch-long figure while playing with it in July.

The youngster was said to be in excruciating pain in his upper chest and had trouble swallowing saliva. The child’s parents hurried him to a hospital in Bengaluru, in southern India. A chest and neck X-ray was taken at the hospital, which revealed the presence of a foreign body. Doctors then used a flexible endoscopic method to remove the figurine. The doctors pushed the object from the food pipe to the stomach and removed it during the treatment. Before being released, the kid was held under observation for a few hours.