A 3-year-old boy was transported to intensive care, and his parents were informed he “may not make it.”

A three-year-old kid was transported to intensive care, and his parents were told that he “may not survive.”

Aidan Davenport passed away from a relatively common and treatable disease, with his father, Will Davenport, calling it the “most horrific day of his life.”

Will, from the Wirral town of Claughton, said: “Aidan had been sick for weeks in February 2018, but we assumed it was due to colds he had caught up at nursery.

READ MORE: As she is carried to cells, mum promises that “her kids will be looked after.”

“We took him to the doctor on a Wednesday, and he prescribed rest and Calpol.

“However, by Saturday, he had become pretty ill. We sensed something wasn’t right when his breathing became labored, but not to the point of gasping for air.”

Aidan was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital by Will and Samantha, who was pregnant with their daughter Rosie at the time [now two years old].

Will expressed himself as follows: “I snapped a photo of him in the hospital and emailed it to my mother, asking if he looked pale – he looks pale, but he appears to be really ill.

“Knowing what transpired after that image still makes it difficult for me to look at it.

“He didn’t really pass out, but he stopped responding, and the personnel began yelling at me to rush him to resuscitation.

“I lifted him up in my arms, and they simply started working on him, telling us he might not make it.”

When Aidan arrived at the hospital, a staff member looked over his papers and ordered that his blood sugars be tested; it was this that informed the team that he had Type 1 diabetes and that his body had run out of insulin.

This resulted in ‘diabetic ketoacidosis,’ a condition in which ketones build up in the body and can be fatal if not treated swiftly.

Will expressed himself as follows: “They were giving him insulin and water since he was absolutely out of it, but it’s a delicate balance, and too much water at that point may have caused brain damage.

“We wanted a reaction from him, so I tried all kinds of selling techniques, including utilizing our little nicknames for each other.

“Then there’s one. The summary comes to a close.