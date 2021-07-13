A 3-year-old boy was allegedly abused by his babysitter for weeks before claiming he drowned in the bathtub.

An arrest document indicated that a Florida infant who was discovered dead in a bathtub while under the care of a babysitter was reportedly abused by the man for weeks before his death.

Last month, Joshua Manns, a 25-year-old babysitter, was arrested on allegations of ignoring, assaulting, and murdering Jameson Nance, a 3-year-old boy who was in his care.

Manns appeared in court for the first time on July 9. According to a recent arrest document, the child was brutalized for weeks before his mother discovered him dead in a bathtub at her home in West Melbourne, Florida, on June 11, according to Click Orlando.

Despite Manns’ claims that the toddler drowned, an autopsy eventually indicated that no signs of drowning were present. A broken rib, a broken tooth, esophageal injury, and at least seven knife wounds to the skull were among the injuries sustained by the child. At least three of the stab wounds showed indications of healing, according to the medical report.

Manns reportedly called the child’s mother the day of the event to inform her that the boy had drowned inadvertently. When the toddler’s mother returned home, she discovered her son dead in the bathtub and discovered a message left by Manns before fleeing.

Manns claimed the youngster had a seizure and passed out while he was bathing him. He further said that he attempted CPR but that “nothing worked.” According to Texas News Today, he claimed in the letter that he is fleeing because “no one would believe him and he did not want to spend his life in prison for something he did not do.”

The kid died several hours before Manns made contact with the child’s mother, according to a medical examiner. The infant displayed considerable symptoms of hemorrhaging and bruising that were in various stages of healing, according to authorities.

An official from the Department of Children and Families had previously gone to the child’s daycare to check “strange injuries” such as burns on the child’s arm, according to the inquiry. Manns had apparently assaulted and burned the boy, according to a care worker at his daycare.

Manns was apprehended in Georgia on June 29 and is now being held in Brevard County. First-degree premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse, and child negligence with serious bodily injury are among the counts he faces.