A 3-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun discovered in his family’s home.

After discovering a loaded revolver in his family’s home, a 3-year-old Texas kid died in what authorities suspect was an unintentional shooting.

Around 2:14 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting incident in the 200 block of Begonia Street. At the site, the rescue personnel discovered Troy Blue Duees with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to authorities, the child discovered a “unsecured and loaded weapon” in one of the adult family member’s bedrooms after additional examination.

The toddler may have inadvertently shot himself, according to investigators.

The wound was consistent with being self-inflicted, according to an autopsy, the Elsa Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The child was given life-saving procedures and rushed to a neighboring hospital by first responders. According to KRGV, the youngster later died as a result of his injuries.

In a statement, Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis stated, “This was a horrible tragedy, and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected.”

In 2021, there were at least 284 unintentional shootings by children, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. It led in 116 fatalities and 183 injuries across the country.

According to the Be Smart Campaign, which promotes gun safety awareness, gun sales are expected to climb by 64% by 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many children are confined to their homes, posing a significant risk. People should always presume that a gun is within reach of youngsters, according to the campaign, and should “keep weapons locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition.” At least 5.4 million youngsters, according to estimates, live in households where weapons are kept loaded and unlocked.

According to the NY Daily News, Elsa police also reminded the public about gun safety and asked families to properly secure their firearms and keep them away from children.

“We at the Elsa Police Department would like to remind everyone about the significance of gun safety in order to avoid this from occurring to another family,” McGinnis added. “We are gun safety and responsible gun ownership advocates. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, you must learn how to handle, store, and secure weapons properly.” The case is currently being investigated by the police.