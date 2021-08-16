A 3-month-old baby was allegedly raped by a minor neighbor; the infant is still in critical condition.

After being allegedly raped by a young boy in her neighborhood, a 3-month-old infant has been admitted to the hospital with grave injuries.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Etah, a village in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state.

According to The Times of India, the police have filed accusations of rape and sexual abuse of a juvenile against a 17-year-old unidentified suspect who left after the event and is still at large.

According to the criminal complaint, the infant’s mother walked out to rope her cattle as her 3-month-old baby was sleeping on a cloth inside her house. The mom then requested that the youngsters playing near her home keep a watch on the baby until she returned.

When the baby’s mother returned home, she reportedly discovered the baby weeping uncontrollably. The suspect was already on the scene, attempting to calm the baby. The youngster informed the mother that the infant had defecated and then departed the scene.

The mother, however, saw the youngster bleeding from her private regions when bathing the infant. She just learned the baby had been raped after that. According to a report by Latest LY, the infant was brought to a hospital and is still in critical condition.

“Four squads have been assigned to apprehend the youngster. According to the site, Raj Kumar Singh, a senior investigating officer, claimed that more investigations are underway.

