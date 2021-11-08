A 3-month-old baby girl was fatally bitten by a snake that had crept between the folds of her blanket.

A three-month-old infant was bitten to death by a poisonous snake that apparently concealed among the folds of her blanket in a heartbreaking event. The child’s father, who was carrying her in his arms, was also bitten by the snake.

According to ETV Bharat, the infant girl, who is from the Indian state of Telangana, was transported to the hospital Saturday night when she began crying uncontrollably.

The baby had previously spent time in the hospital due to a severe lung illness. The child had just come home after a week away when she was bitten by a snake.

Her father noticed the infant waking up suddenly and crying uncontrollably, according to reports. However, it wasn’t until he spotted froth on the sides of the baby’s mouth that he realized the seriousness of the problem. The terrified guy hurried the baby to a neighboring hospital, still wrapped in the blanket.

On the way to the hospital, the infant passed away. The lizard crawling down the folds of the blanket was seen by the father at that point. However, the reptile had already bitten him by that time.

On arrival at the hospital, doctors verified that the kid had died.

The father was admitted to the hospital and is stated to be in stable condition.

According to reports, physicians were confused if the kid died as a result of a snake bite or for some other cause. As a result, the child’s body was transported to a government hospital for an autopsy and additional testing.

The snake was later recognized as a keelback, also known as an Asiatic water snake, by locals, but this has not been confirmed. The species can be found practically everywhere in mainland India, and it is frequently seen near homes and gardens. They have a reputation for being swift, jumpy, and aggressive. Because the reptile has keen teeth, the bites are painful. In the keelback species, there are both venomous and non-venomous variations.

A poisonous cobra wrapped itself around a 6-year-old girl’s neck for two hours before biting the kid, according to a recent report from India. She did, however, miraculously survive.

The terrified little girl was shown sleeping on a mattress on the floor of her house with the snake wrapping around her neck in a video that went viral.