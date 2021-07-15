A 29-year-old guy who thought he had heartburn was given 12 months to live.

After his ‘heartburn’ was discovered to be deadly cancer, a “fit and healthy” man was warned he may only have 12 months to live.

Mike Edwards went to the doctor for the first time last year after developing a minor cough that wouldn’t go away on its own.

The 29-year-old from Saltney was diagnosed with heartburn and indigestion at the time, and was supplied Gaviscon tablets, which appeared to alleviate his symptoms.

Mike, however, began having difficulty swallowing on June 17 of this year, and was brought to the Countess Of Chester Hospital’s A&E department.

Mike was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in his oesophagus after completing a battery of tests and receiving a feeding tube.

He was quickly referred to Liverpool’s Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, where additional scans revealed that the cancer had progressed to his lymph nodes, stomach, and spine.

Mike received the sad news that his cancer was terminal and that he might only have 12 months to live.

Mike wants to share his story in the hopes of raising awareness of adenocarcinoma and assisting at least one person in getting tested in time to save their life.

Ashleigh Foster, a 28-year-old best friend, told the ECHO: “Because he had this small cough, I used to scream at him and tell him to “pack it in.” It wasn’t a nasty cough; rather, it felt like you were clearing your throat.

“I told him to go to the doctor, but he ignored me and continued on.

“Eventually, he went to the doctor, who diagnosed it as heartburn and prescribed Gaviscon, which helped him feel better.”

Mike was otherwise “strong and healthy” at the time, according to Ashleigh, who said he often went to the gym and played goalkeeper for Saltney Town Football Club.

She stated, ” “He started having trouble swallowing little over a month ago. They initially thought it was a hernia in his throat, and he was scheduled for scans, but suddenly his throat totally closed up.

"He was unable to consume anything without choking and was taken to A&E. He was there for approximately an hour.