A 27-year-old woman was arrested after police observed her allegedly carrying out a narcotic trade on the street.

Officers kept an eye on the alleged sale after spotting the woman drive through Old Swan.

The 27-year-old was arrested and later tested positive for cocaine, putting her under suspicion of drug driving and being involved in the distribution of a Class A substance.

She was apprehended on Ennismore Road, and police rushed in.

Officers discovered wads of cash and amounts of what they suspect to be heroin and cocaine when they searched the vehicle.

The car also had two males in it, ages 26 and 36. They were detained on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of a Class A substance.

When the younger man was arrested, Merseyside Police discovered 70 wraps of “brown and white powder” concealed in his trousers.

Officers from the same effort, Operation Target, struck early this morning after another potential drug trade was uncovered, this time on Ashdale Road in Walton.

After police recovered a bag of cocaine, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A substance.

His home was then raided, yielding around 700 additional packets of cocaine and slightly under £1,000 in cash.

He was detained on accusations of possessing with the intent to resell marijuana.

*Operation Target is a Merseyside Police initiative aimed at reducing serious and violent crime, including knife crime, as well as other criminal activity in the region.