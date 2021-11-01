A 27-year-old woman vomits 30 times a day due to a rare condition.

A 27-year-old lady has an unique disease that causes her to vomit up to 30 times every day. According to accounts, her disease, gastroparesis, put her in “agonizing and severe” agony.

Emily Webster, a 27-year-old woman from Leeds, England, says she first noticed symptoms in 2016. Physical pain and vomiting began to plague her. According to Leeds Live, Webster went to a doctor who misdiagnosed her ailment as Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a common disorder affecting the large intestine.

Her health worsened, and she missed many days of work over the course of nine months. She went on to say that she didn’t go a day without experiencing bodily agony or vomiting. She also lost a lot of weight quickly, to the point where she weighed only 70 pounds, the usual weight of a 10-year-old girl.

“It was excruciatingly painful; I was sick every day. For a long time, I was misdiagnosed. I spent the majority of my time in bed, unable to do anything. I continued to lose weight as well. I remember being terrified and concerned about how I would manage in life, including financially “According to Webster.

Tests were unable to determine the reason of her illness, and doctors speculated that it was due to mental health difficulties. In 2018, she was admitted to a mental health facility and received therapy.

“I sensed something was wrong in my heart, but I felt helpless because the tests said I was fine,” Webster explained.

Finally, in 2019, a medical staff member spotted Webster vomiting and discovered she was vomiting undigested food. That’s when she was diagnosed with gastroparesis, a condition in which the stomach is unable to empty itself normally.

Strong muscle contractions drive food through the digestive tract in a normal human being. The stomach’s motility is reduced or non-existent in those with gastroparesis, preventing the stomach from emptying normally.

“The fact that there was a term for it, that it wasn’t something I made up or something in my head,” Webster said, “was the biggest relief of my entire life.”

Doctors have recommended that she have surgery to place a gastric pacemaker into her abdomen.

Webster claims that "It's considered a success if it improves the condition by 50%, but I'd be satisfied with any improvement. Things would increase the quality of my life and make it better for me." For this, Webster will require around $12,977.