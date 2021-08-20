A 27-year-old ‘one-of-a-kind’ son, imprisoned in a spiraling debt, took his own life.

His mother characterized him as a “sensitive and shy youngster” who was adventurous and clever, and described him as a “one of a kind” son who took his own life.

On April 17, Adam Colin Anthony Rowbottom, 27, of Speke, was discovered dead in a wooded area near Beacon Park Golf Club in Skelmersdale.

The taxi driver, of Alderfield Drive in Speke, had been in debt since he left home at the age of 15, and had recently lost his employment with Jaguar Land Rover.

Mr Rowbottom’s mental health deteriorated after he was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving one week before he died, according to an inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court.

Charlotte Whitlock, his sister, said her brother notified her about the arrest, which occurred on April 8 in Merseyside.

“He told me he smoked a joint the night before and went out the next day, got pulled over by the cops, and the drugs wipe test came up positive for cannabis,” Ms Whitlock added.

“He was really afraid that his license, which was his source of income, might be revoked.

“He was in a lot of pain about it. I’m sure that meant a lot to him. It was his independence.”

Mr Rowbottom had told Karley Hansen, who had been in a relationship with him since July 2020, that he suffered from mental health concerns and had considered suicide.

“But he never really showed it; he was mainly joyful and gregarious and always doing something and kept busy,” she said.

“He used to like taking my young nieces to the park or on walks with him.

“However, he was getting into debt, which was causing him a lot of stress. He was paying around £300 per week for his taxi, which he lost in March when he couldn’t keep up with the payments.

“He’d never been without a car; a car was a huge thing for him, and he’d never known life without one.”

Mr Rowbottom, a passionate hiker and camper, was also heartbroken, according to the inquest, when he lost many of his items after failing to keep up with storage unit repayments.

