A 250-light-year-wide ‘Superbubble’ is tearing apart a nearby nebula.

A new Hubble Space Telescope image shows a massive “superbubble” blowing through a nebula, and astronomers aren’t sure what caused it.

The 250-light-year-wide and 325-light-year-long “superbubble” in the nebula N44, a dark starry gap against bright hydrogen gas clouds, dark dust lanes, and clusters of stars of varied ages, is a stunning feature.

While NASA claims that the existence of the N44 superbubble, or NGC1929 as it’s formally known, remains a mystery, scientists have a few theories as to how it came to be.

One theory is that gas is being pushed away by stellar winds from the big stars within the bubble. The only remaining flaw in this theory is that the measured stellar wind velocities within the superbubble appear to contradict such a mechanism.

Another theory for the N44 nebula’s gap is that when the enormous stars that populate the region approach the end of their normal lifespans and run out of nuclear fuel, they explode in massive supernovas.

Researchers believe that as these cosmic explosions shed outer layers of material from dying stars, these shells of material are spreading outwards, pushing gas like a snowplow.

These supernova shells could drive gas and dust to the border of the superbubble, similar to how a snowplow piles up heaps of snow on the side of the road. Because this material is used to create stars, the edge of the superbubble should be a star-forming zone, as evidenced by the presence of younger stars.

Astronomers discovered the hottest zone near the N44 superbubble in the direction of five o’clock, according to NASA. This deep blue area is where a lot of stars are forming. Researchers have also discovered a 5 million-year age difference between stars inside the bubble and those on the bubble’s outskirts.

The N44 nebula and its superbubble structure are part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy orbiting the Milky Way around 163,000 light-years from Earth.

N44 is approximately 170,000 light-years away from Earth and spans 1,000 light-years. The brightness of the nebula is caused by neighboring stars energizing the gas. Atoms lose electrons as a result of this.