A 25-year-old woman was at a train station when ‘everything went dark.’

After collapsing in a crowded railway station, a woman claimed she awoke surrounded by a “sea of friendly faces” who rushed to her aid.

Elena Rosewell was on her way to work on November 18 when she began to feel lightheaded. She dismissed the feeling, assuming it would pass quickly.

The 25-year-symptoms old’s got more strong after arriving at Birkenhead North train station in Wirral at around 8.30 a.m., and she quickly declined.

“I always drive to Birkenhead North since there are more trains that operate from there,” Elena, who is from New Brighton, told The Washington Newsday.

“As soon as I got down to the platform, I started to feel lightheaded, but I figured I’d just shake it off.”

“A train broke down, causing all trains to be cancelled or delayed – which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.”

Elena started walking to the other side of the platform when everything went ‘black and hazy,’ and the only thing she could see was a woman in front of her.

Elena, who works for a marketing organization as the head of social media, continued, “I must’ve clutched onto her as I went down, and she promptly got help.” When I awoke, I was surrounded by a sea of friendly people who were taking care of me.

“A man gave me his jacket to cushion my head, the lady I had fallen on was calling an ambulance, and three other ladies were holding my hands, offering me food, and making sure I was okay.”

Elena stated that the station workers also assisted her in insuring her safety, and that the woman who initially caught her – Rachel – went on to assist Elena to her final destination.

“Rachel and one of the railway station managers ended up getting on the train with me,” she claimed.

“They got off at my stop on James Street and stayed with me the entire way to make sure I was okay.”

Elena acknowledged that she 'felt horrible' that others didn't remain and help because they missed their trains.