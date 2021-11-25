A 25-year-old man with a ‘ticking timebomb’ diagnosis realizes a childhood goal by attending a Liverpool FC vs. Porto match.

At the Liverpool match last night, a lifetime Liverpool FC supporter was given the chance to realize his goal.

Adam Kent, 25, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was five years old, a genetic illness that his brother Alix, 27, also has.

Because of his ailment, he and his sibling have lost the capacity to utilize their limbs as their health deteriorates.

The disease causes every muscle in the body to deteriorate over time, robbing both boys of their ability to walk, use their hands, and perform simple things like feeding themselves and brushing their teeth.

Last month, the two Crosby brothers received the sad news that they are both suffering from heart failure and are a “ticking timebomb.”

After months of fundraising and still falling short, Adam has been given the opportunity to use a robotic arm to hold his scarf up during You’ll Never Walk Alone, thanks to Liverpool FC and disability technology startup Rahana Life.

Adam has been fundraising for the last eight months in order to get the Jaco robotic arm, which would allow him to feed himself and, more crucially to Adam, hold his scarf up at Anfield.

Following the heartbreaking news, Liverpool reached out to him, Alix, and their family, inviting them to Anfield for their Champions League match against Porto, where Adam was finally able to realize his dream.

“Liverpool have invited Adam attend the Liverpool v Porto game to give him the option of accomplishing his ambition of waving a scarf above his head,” Adam’s twin sister Hannah Cagliarini told The Washington Newsday before the match at Anfield.

“They’ve hired the Draco robotic arm for the night in the hopes that it will help Adam’s story by assisting him with fundraising and attracting people to the narrative and touching people’s emotions enough to give to Adam.”

Hannah characterized the night as “unbelievable” after the match.

