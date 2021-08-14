A 25-year-old man who was killed in a car accident was described as “beautiful” and “liked by everyone who met him.”

A grieving mother has shared a poem she composed two years after her son died tragically in a vehicle accident.

Paul Hayes, 25, died on June 29, 2019, after a Ford Fiesta automobile in which he was a passenger collided with a Ford S-Max private hire cab on Princess Drive in West Derby at 1 a.m.

Lauren Hay, Paul’s then-19-year-old girlfriend, and driver Alex Lloyd were in the car with him.

A father-of-six with a “heart of pure gold” dies just days after his daughter.

The automobile flopped on its side, the cab rolled down the road, and eyewitnesses stated Paul was located underneath the Fiesta, according to witnesses.

Following the collision, Lloyd was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison, as well as a five-year driving ban.

Sharon Hayes, Paul’s distraught mother, said she is “lost without her son” two years after his death and wrote a poem to commemorate National Road Victim Month.

“They were young and invincible, or so they thought, living life to the fullest until one day they were caught,” the poem says.

“Not by the young cop who wished he could have been there that night, but by the huge light that selected them out of fear.

“The lives of the three young individuals in the automobile on that fatal night will never be the same. There is no way to make things right.

“At the age of 25, he was too inebriated to drive, and he’ll always wish it was him who died.

“A living day angel with a bright future ahead of her, only 19 years old and struggling for her life in a hospital bed, she was a living day angel with a bright future ahead of her.

“He was content in life because God had chosen his moment, and he had gotten his wings to shine brightly in everyone’s lives.

“The milky bar kid is amid the magical stars, and he’s found a home in everyone’s hearts in his new life.

“Because of one blunder, their lives have been eternally altered; they will live forever knowing that he will not take another breath.

“And I won’t be able to say the things I wanted to say to the loved ones who are affected by this terrible and troubling day.

“So think before you go out the next time.”

