A 25-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murdering his two-year-old daughter’s father.

Mr Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest on July 1st in Newway, Huyton.

The 26-year-old father was believed to be alone in the street when he was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

Following Mr Boyle’s death of people they wanted to speak to in connection with the murder, police published many CCTV photographs, including one of a man on a bike.

The gunman, according to detectives investigating the crime, was riding a black Sur Ron electric bike at the time of the killing.

“We have today, Thursday 30th September, arrested a 25-year-old male on suspicion of the murder of Patrick Boyle in Huyton,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated.

“Officers were called shortly after 5.55 p.m. on Thursday, July 1st, after reports that a 26-year-old man had been shot twice in the chest on the street in Newway, Huyton.

“We have a dedicated team of experienced detectives working relentlessly to identify all those who may have had participation in the murder, the preparation of the attack, and any persons who may have supplied assistance or support to those involved,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook using the reference number 21000459469.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.