A 25-year-old man died after falling from the M56 motorway bridge.

This morning, a man died after falling from the M56 motorway bridge.

The 25-year-old was killed when he fell from a bridge on the M56 between Wythenshawe Junction 4 and Manchester Airport Junction 5.

Shortly after 9 a.m., emergency services, including North West highway police, were dispatched to the area.

Despite the presence of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the site.

A spokesperson for GMP stated in a statement: “Police were alerted to the M56 between junctions 4 and 5 just after 9 a.m. this morning (Tuesday 28 December) to reports of a man falling from a bridge.

“Emergency services were dispatched, but despite their best attempts, a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead on the site.

“Specially trained officers are assisting his family, and investigations are ongoing.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.