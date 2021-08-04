A 24-year-old woman was murdered in a 90 mph crash just days before her graduation.

A social worker was killed when her car collided with a tree at roughly 90 miles per hour.

Talia Roberts, 24, was assassinated just five days before graduating from high school.

According to Grimsby Live, her family attended the graduation ceremony in her honor, claiming she had a golden heart and was loved by everyone who knew her.

She’d recently gotten her ideal job and had moved into a new house in Barton with her partner Elliott.

She was driving between 85 and 90 mph on Ermine Street between Barton and Scunthorpe when she crashed at 9 a.m. on December 5, 2019, according to the inquest.

On that route, the speed limit is 60 mph.

PC Robert Sawyer, a forensic collision expert with Humberside Police, said a nail was located in a front tyre, causing it to be under-inflated.

“Coming over some of the undulations, as it has dropped down, there may have been some type of steering attempt, and the car started to rotate,” Mr Sawyer explained.

“It’s possible that the car lurched one way or the other. However, it began to twist and crossed over to the brink, where it collided with the tree.

“There could have been some braking. Containment would have been difficult.”

According to the officer, the collision’s heavy front impact caused the speedometer to “freeze” between 85 and 90 mph.

He stated that there was no proof that a seatbelt was worn at the time of the collision.

After recovering her phone at the scene, crash investigators discovered she had not been using it.

The newly-qualified social worker died of chest injuries, according to a post-mortem study.

Kerry Ogg was driving in the opposite direction on Ermine Street when she noticed a column of smoke ahead of her. She dialed 911 for assistance.

The initial responders were police officers, who were quickly followed by fire crews and ambulance paramedics, but they were unable to resuscitate Talia.

Talia’s older sister Kirsty Holden paid tribute to their mother Dawn, who died in 2012 when Talia was a student at Baysgarth School.

She went on to study health and social care at the University of Nottingham after their mother died.

"Everyone adored her," Kirsty added.