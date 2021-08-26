A 24-year-old woman takes an unintentional photo of a ‘weird’ blue object in the sky.

A woman from Merseyside believes she has recorded a UFO hanging in the sky on video after stopping to take a photo on a night drive.

Levi Highcock went out for a drive with a buddy last night about 10 p.m. when they stopped to photograph the evening sky in the Clockface area of St Helens.

Levi, 24, claimed she tried to take a picture of the moon on Snapchat but chose to shoot another with her phone camera’s night mode because of the brightness.

Levi and her buddy were surprised when they noticed something blue in the sky that appeared like a UFO as they looked closer at the picture.

“I was shooting a picture on snapchat and I couldn’t see anything in the snap so I shot a picture using the night mode on my camera and I could see this blue object in the sky,” Levi told The Washington Newsday.

“I couldn’t see any lights or anything around it; all I could see was a blue object in the sky. I was just snapping a picture of the moon because it looked good when we were out.

“I was only taking a pal for a drive.”

Levi said she was taken aback by what she discovered and afterwards posted the photo to a local Facebook group to check if anyone else had seen it or if anyone else had seen it.

“We were just thinking, oh my gosh, that looks like a UFO,” she recalled. It does resemble a ship; it does not resemble a plane or a light; it like a UFO.

“I believe in them to some extent. I’m not a firm believer, but I do believe in aliens and other paranormal phenomena.

“Itâ€TMs fascinating. You can see it, but it’s odd. Now that I can see it, I believe even more.”

