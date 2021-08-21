A 24-year-old lady described as “lovely and spunky” died unexpectedly while on a dream work trip.

After her daughter died unexpectedly while on a dream work trip, her mother said she “couldn’t function.”

Jessica Welsby, from St Helens, had traveled to Melbourne, Australia as part of a company-sponsored international exchange program.

Jessica, a 24-year-old accountant, was enjoying her new house, but just five weeks later, her family received the devastating news that she had died just days before her 25th birthday.

Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) was the cause of her death, a genetic cardiac disorder that can cause sudden death but typically goes unrecognized when a person is young and healthy.

Jessica’s death was two years ago on August 23, and her mother, Maria, said the family isn’t just grieving for her, but also for what she won’t be able to enjoy.

“It’s very challenging – it’s extremely tough,” Maria Welsby, 54, told The Washington Newsday.

“Her nan and pops, who were very close to her, won’t even put a picture of her in their house because they’re distraught. They’re not working.

“It was only after Christmas that I returned to work. I had to take 14 months off since I couldn’t function, wash, shower, or do anything.

“In terms of keeping her memory alive, all of her friends and relatives still talk about her on a regular basis.”

Jessica’s family organized a 230-mile bike trip in her honor as the first anniversary of her death neared.

Jessica rode from St Helens to Edinburgh with her father and five other people, including her two uncles, where she earned her Chartered Accountant qualification at Chiene and Tait.

According to Maria, the club raised £23,000, and Jessica’s employer in Australia also organized a fundraising bike ride.

“She’d have been ecstatic,” Maria added. Many of her friends visited Princess Gardens in Scotland at the time. On Monday, they all gathered together and released balloons with their own messages.

“We’re going to do something at home this year, but we haven’t determined what yet.”

