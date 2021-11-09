A $24 million award was given to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai-Kia was moving too slowly on a major recall.

According to the Associated Press, a whistleblower who exposed that car makers Hyundai and Kia took too long to recall vehicles with major engine problems was given more than $24 million by the US government’s road safety department.

The problem, which may cause engines to freeze or catch fire, was the subject of a recall affecting more than 1 million automobiles.

In November 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Hyundai and Kia will be required to pay $137 million in fines and safety modifications to address the engine issue. The announcement brought to a close a three-year government inquiry of the businesses’ handling of car recalls dating back to the 2011 model year.

The amount awarded to the whistleblower was equal to the maximum percentage of penalties that a whistleblower can get under the law. According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA claimed it was the first time it has given a whistleblower an award.

In a statement, Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s deputy administrator, said, “Whistleblowers play a key role in providing information to NHTSA about major safety hazards that are kept from the agency.” “We are committed to compensating those who provide us with information because it is vital to public safety.” The whistleblower was not identified by name by the agency, but it was stated that the individual “Hyundai and Kia gave information to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about their violations of the Safety Act. The two automakers “inaccurately submitted critical information to NHTSA concerning major engine issues,” according to the study “According to the statement.

Hyundai was fined $54 million in civil penalties and was required to invest $40 million in safety improvements. Kia, which is owned by Hyundai, was forced to pay $27 million in fines and invest $16 million in safety improvements. Both automakers were fined a total of $81 million.

The agency is entitled by law to pay a whistleblower 30 percent of collected fines if the whistleblower provides significant information that leads to an action with penalties of more than $1 million.

The government is working on regulations for its whistleblower program, but it is permitted to give rewards before the rules are finalized, according to the statement.

After Hyundai issued a recall in 2017, the US safety agency launched an investigation.